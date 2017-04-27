11 Celeb Friends Who Stayed Pals After Dating The Same Person

REX/Shutterstock//Courtesy of Instagram

Could you date someone your friend has already been out with and stay close? Celebs like Nina Dobrev & Nikki Reed have pulled off the near impossible! We’ve gathered up the stars that stayed buddies after dating the same guy that you have to see!

Dating a friend’s ex is a tricky business. Is it breaking girl code or are you just following your feelings? Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Courteney Cox, 52, have some seriously strong friendships if they can withstand both ladies dating the same person. We’ve rounded up some gal pals that have managed to stay friends after seeing the same guy!

When it came to Jen and Courteney, both dated the lead singer of Counting Crows Adam Duritz, 52, in the 90s! Jen dated him first and then Court, but both those relationships ended. Jen obviously has been married to Justin Theoroux, 45, since 2015. Courteney got married to David Arquette, 45, in 2003, but they sadly split in 2013. Nina Dobrev, 28, and Nikki Reed, 28, both dated Ian Somerholder, 38. Nina and Ian took their Vampire Diaries romance off-screen and dated for several years. They broke up in 2013 and two years later Ian and Nikki began seeing each other. It ended super happily when Ian and Nikki got married! The three even hung out together while filming the finale of TVD.

Taylor Swift, 27, and Gigi Hadid, 22, are both members of the ultimate girl squad so obviously no guy history could ever come in between them! Taylor dated Joe Jonas, 27, when she was on tour with the Jonas Brothers. If you remember, things ended badly between them after that whole 27-second phone call. Taylor put all her drama with Joe behind her when he began dating her super close friend Gigi. They made a cute couple, but didn’t last long before Gigi moved on to Zayn Malik, 24.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised any of these ladies managed to stay friends? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

