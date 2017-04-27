Caitlyn Jenner Goes Off On Kris Once Again: She’s ‘Alienating’ Me From My Kids

Caitlyn Jenner slammed Kris Jenner again for their bumpy relationship since she has come out as transgender. She blamed Kris for her super strained relationship with her kids in a shocking new interview that you have to see!

Caitlyn Jenner did not hold back about her feelings towards her former wife Kris Jenner, 61. The 67 year-old transgender star explained that her relationship with Kris has definitely hit a serious rough patch. Kris got really upset over Caitlyn’s portrayal of their marriage in her new book The Secrets Of My Life and opened up about her frustrations on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I’m a little disappointed she went in that direction, I say so many nice things about Kris,” Caitlyn said in an interview with the UK’s morning talk show Lorraine.

“I said so many nice things about Kris. We had 23 years together… When you say things like that it alienates my kids from me. First of all it’s not true. I say wonderful things about her [in the book],” Caitlyn said in her defense. She explained that her book was told completely from her point of view. “I also say in the beginning of the book, ‘This is my recollection and this is my story. This is how I saw it.'”

Caitlyn said that she has wondered about her relationship with her kids. “And from a parent’s point of view, now they don’t call two or three times a day… But you think, ‘Is the reason why they didn’t call because of what I went through, or is it because they have lives?’ It’s a struggle. But overall, my life is blessed and the family still continues to grow.” Viewers saw how furious Kris was over the book in a recent episode of KUWTK. “I’ve never been so angry, I just can’t sit back anymore. I’m done,” she told her daughters Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, after reading the advance copy of Cait’s book.

