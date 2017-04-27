Eek! Bella Thorne took to social media to share video of herself cleaning out her armpits — aka shaving. This is kinda crazy!

Bella Thorne, 19, isn’t afraid of being super real on her social media accounts, especially when it comes her body. In what she refers to as “oversharing” on Snapchat, Bella posted a video of herself using an electric razor to clear the dark hair that was growing under her arms before filming a scene.

“This is so sad,” Bella cries as she shaves her armpits. In the background you can hear her friend encouraging her to keep going by saying, “Get it, girl!” In a second video, Bella can be seen looking in the mirror as she continues to shave her armpit. “I’m just so happy she’s doing this rn,” the video on the caption says, likely written by whoever was filming for Bella’s account at the time.

Despite her hesitation to shave, Bella goes through with it like a champ so that she can film a new scene. During the Snapchat story, Bella reveals she’s filming a scene in her panties, and once she’s done shaving we also see her doing some squats to “prepare” for the scene. As her friend already said… get it, girl!

For those of you who weren’t aware, Bella has been very open about the fact that she doesn’t shave her legs or armpits unless absolutely necessary. This was confirmed after a fan tweeted her telling her that even though she was beautiful she needed to shave her legs, to which Bella responded “NEVER” in all caps. Unfortunately for Bella, it seems she’s definitely been asked to shave for work as just days before she shared the video of her shaving her own pics she also shared video from her first-ever bikini wax. Ouch!

