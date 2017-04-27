’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: New Evidence That It’s Totally Going To Happen

Ever since the first season of ’13 Reasons Why’ hit Netflix in March, everyone has been hoping for a season 2 renewal. Well, an exciting new report and a certain star’s recasting is really adding weight to the idea that the show is definitely going to get renewed!

Netflix has not officially announced 13 Reasons Why season 2 (yet), but our sister site Deadline is reporting that Netflix is nearing a second season renewal. A writers room for a second season has reportedly already started and been running for a few weeks, The Hollywood Reporter also reports.

To top it all off, Ross Butler, 26, who plays Zach Dempsey in the show, will not be returning to Riverdale next season, our sister site TVLine has revealed. He currently plays Reggie on the hit CW show, but the role will be recast due to Ross’ “commitments to other projects.” Ross is a series regular on 13 Reasons Why.

If you look at all the evidence so far, it seems like 13 Reasons Why season 2 is a sure thing. The show, which was produced by Selena Gomez, 24, became a massive hit after it was released on March 31, earning stellar reviews and catapulting stars like Katherine Langford, 21, Dylan Minnette, 20, Miles Heizer, 22, Alisha Boe, 20, Tommy Dorfman, 24, Devin Druid, 19, Justin Prentice, 23, Christian Navarro, 25, Brandon Flynn, 23, Michele Selene Ang, 23, and Ross to superstardom.

The first season left with a cliffhangers that could be wrapped up with a second season. HollywoodLife.com has talked to show stars like Devin and Brian d’Arcy James, 48, EXCLUSIVELY about a second season, and they are more than willing to continue the story. Brian told us that “there’s so much to be mined from that dramatically. There’s a lot of potential to explore.” Come on, Netflix, just announce season 2 already!

HollywoodLifers, do you think there should be a 13 Reasons Why season 2? Let us know!