Mark Isaiah: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Young Artist On ‘The Voice’

After being saved by America in the Instant Save on the April 25 episode of ‘The Voice,’ Mark Isaiah has landed a spot in the Top 11. So, who exactly is this talented young star? Get to know him better here!

1. Justin Bieber gave him the confidence to sing

Despite loving music for years, Mark Isaiah was never confident enough to sing in front of a crowd. That all changed when Justin Bieber’s movie Never Say Never came out, and Mark was convinced to enter a contest for the film. He’s been singing publicly ever since.

2. Adam Levine is SUPER confident in him

Since the very beginning of season 12 of The Voice, Mark’s coach, Adam Levine, has been pulling for him. When Mark was almost eliminated in the Live Playoffs, Adam pleaded with the audience that we haven’t even come close to seeing his full potential, then he saved Mark from going home. During the Top 12, Adam gave a similar speech, which seems to have worked since Mark narrowly defeated Troy Ramey in the Instant Save.

3. He’s been compared to Shawn Mendes

Mark sang Shawn Mendes’ hit “Mercy” for his Blind Audition, and has gotten comparisons to the pop singer ever since.

4. He changed his appearance once he started singing

Around the same time he got the confidence to sing, Mark also made some big lifestyle changes. His passion for music encouraged him to get in shape, and he lost 40 pounds, adding to his new sense of self-confidence.

5. He’s a real family guy

Mark’s goal on The Voice is to make his parent proud. His mom is a worship singer and his father has alway dreamed of being a salsa artist, but since they never got to pursue their own singing dreams, he’s hoping to do so for them. Mark also has a four-year-old brother.

