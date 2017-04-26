Chris Soules’ Ex Whitney Bischoff Heartbroken Over ‘Very Sad’ Fatal Crash

SplashNews

When Chris Soules’ ex-fiancée Whitney Bischoff found out he was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal accident, she was absolutely shocked. ‘The Bachelor’ alum released a statement about the horrible incident, and she’s devastated.

Whitney Bischoff, 31, was picked by Chris Soules, 35, to be his bride on the finale of the 19th season of The Bachelor, in 2015. Though their engagement ended later that same year, Whitney still cares about her ex-fiancé, and is devastated by his shocking car crash on April 24.

“This is a very sad situation,” Whitney told PEOPLE. “I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family.” That’s just absolutely heartbreaking. Whitney not only feels heartbreak for former love Chris, but for Kenny Mosher, the 66-year-old man who tragically died in the brutal crash in Aurora, Iowa.

Whitney and Chris ended their whirlwind relationship on good terms, saying in a statement at the time that they “part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey.” Whitney has long since moved on, and is now engaged to Ricky Angel.

Chris was arrested and charged with allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash after allegedly ramming into the back of Kenny’s John Deere tractor with his pickup truck, sending both vehicles into a roadside ditch. Chris escaped unharmed, but Kenny was injured, and died later that night at a local hospital. Chris allegedly took off from the crash scene, and was picked up by cops around 1:00am on April 25.

He made his $10,000 bail on April 26, and will likely have to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and surrender his passport while he awaits his trial, the Buchanan County sheriff told HollywoodLife.com.

Kenny was Chris’ neighbor, and they knew each other well, adding another devastating layer to the tragic accident. Chris and Kenny both owned and operated farms in Aurora. The accident took place outside of farm land that Kenny’s family owns. Chris was not charged with a DUI. This story is still developing as more information is released.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts and prayers are with Kenny’s family during this difficult time.

