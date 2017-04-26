Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: His Plan To Propose After NBA Championship

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has made it clear that she would be happy to be Mrs. Tristan Thompson, but when will it actually happen? A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her baller BF may pop the question if he gets a ring of his own at the NBA Championship!

To Tristan Thompson, 26, the final buzzer sounds a lot like wedding bells! That’s what a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on April 26, revealing that the baller has a plan to propose to Khloe Kardashian, 32, but only if he gets the W at the end of the Cleveland Cavalier’s 2017 season.

“Tristan and Khloe have talked marriage,” a source tells us. “They want it to happen and are very excited to get engaged but it is something Tristan is waiting on and will not do until the NBA playoffs are done at the earliest.”

That’s because he wants to give his first love his full attention before new love. “His focus is to get a NBA Championship ring,” said the insider. “He needs to collect that jewelry before he starts giving jewelry to Khloe. So this year he is highly likely to be engaged but not while the playoffs are still going on.”

Khloe doesn’t really seem to mind. As a matter of fact, another source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe really wants Tristan to win the finals to prove that the Kardashian Kurse is utter bullcrap, and he probably won’t do that if he’s all distracted by wedding business. We sure hope he succeeds because we’re dying for another Kardashian wedding!

