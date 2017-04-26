2017 NFL Draft: When, Where & Who Will Go First, Everything You Need To Know

REX/Shutterstock

You are on the clock! The 2017 NFL Draft will take place in Philadelphia where fans will gather to find out who will play where. If you are wondering, when is NFL Draft 2017? Keep reading, we have everything you need to know right here.

The Cleveland Browns have the number one pick in the NFL draft which will be held in Philadelphia, PA. over 3 days, beginning on Apr. 27th, at 8pm EST. The Browns will get to choose first overall in the opening round which will feature 32 picks. First on everyone’s list to go is Myles Garrett, a total monster.The 21 year old defensive end from Texas A&M is a beast and is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2017. The dude is 6’4″, 272 lbs, and runs a 4.64 40. Oh yeah, and the kid has mad hops. Apparently he can jump higher than New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. Check it out:

This draft is full of defense. Every NFL analyst has defensive players filling the top ten picks of the 2017 NFL Draft which has a class void of quality offensive athletes. Wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs and other offensive stars fill in the second and third rounds of the draft.

The New Orleans Saints will go last. Having acquired the pick from the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, the Saints will end the first round with the last pick. Back at the top, after the Browns, the top five include the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.

Mitchell Trubisky is the quarterback to watch. Mitchell, from North Carolina, may be the only QB to go in the top ten. Expect maybe only two QB’s to get selected in the first round which is dominated by defense. The other QB anticipated to go high in the draft? Deshaun Watson of Clemson, who is versatile in and out of the pocket and shined in two national title games.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the epic 2017 NFL Draft? Who do you want your team to pick?

