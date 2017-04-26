Real Madrid Vs. Deportivo Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Real Madrid is hoping to bounce back after their stunning defeat by Barcelona during their recent El Clasico game. Next up in La Liga competition is Deportivo La Coruna and we’ve got your live stream for the game on Apr. 26 at 3:30pm EST.

In the first game back since their shocking loss to Barcelona during their Apr. 23 El Clasico game, Real Madrid is looking to turn things around as they take on Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Riazor. The lost the top spot in La Liga after Barca’s Lionel Messi, 29, put away a last-minute goal to send them out on top 3-2. The team’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, is going to need to step up his game after lackluster play of late, and it doesn’t help his team’s cause that they might be without attacker Gareth Bale, 27, due to a calf injury.

Gareth’s potential as a starter is in question after he lasted just 39 minutes against Barca before having to leave the game in pain. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t regret playing him even though he wasn’t at 100 percent. “Bale said he was feeling good, excited about playing. I am not sorry about anything. I am disappointed for him,” he said following the game. Now that his injury might have him out for a longer duration, look to see James Rodriguez, Isco, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio in the starting lineup.



