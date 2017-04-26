Nashville Predators Vs. St. Louis Blues Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs Online

REX/Shutterstock

The second round of the NHL playoffs is here with a great series between the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues. We’ve got your way to watch all of the action during game one via live stream on Arp. 26 at 8pm EST.

This is going to be so exciting! The Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues have never met before in the Stanley Cup playoffs and that all changes now. Both teams have advances to the second round of the NHL playoffs, with the Predators completely blanking the Chicago Blackhawks in round one with a 4-0 sweep! The Blues looked strong as well, taking out the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Now these powerhouses are going head to head, and this time around we shouldn’t be expecting any blowouts.

The Western Conference semifinals match-up could be a low scoring one, as Pekka Rinne, 34, and Jake Allen, 26, are two of the league’s best goalies. Pekka allowed just three goals in the Preds entire series against the Blackhawks, shutting them out twice. He leads the NHL with a .976 save percentage, and Jake trails just behind him with an impressive .956 save percentage.

Blues head coach Mike Yeo said he expects to use the same starters as he did against Minnesota. He said before the game, “I think this is going to be a heck of a series. Rivalry-wise… both teams match up very well.”

ICYMI: The Blues are expected to keep the same lineup tonight that they used in Game 5 against Minnesota.

