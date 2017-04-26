Edmonton Oilers Vs. Anaheim Ducks Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s on! Game one of the second round series of the NHL playoffs gets underway between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. We’ve got your way to catch all of the action via live stream when the puck drops at 10:30pm EST on Apr. 26.

Good for the Edmonton Oilers! The young team is back in the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2006 and learned a lot of lessons during their bruising 4-2 first round win over the San Jose Sharks. Now they’re taking on the Anaheim Ducks, who breezed past the Calgary Flames with a 4-0 sweep. The super strong team has home ice advantage in game one of the second round as things kick off at the Honda Center and the Oilers know they’re going to get seriously tested.

The Ducks are well rested after a week’s break from finishing off the Flames back on Apr. 19. They have gone 15-0-3 since March 12 and haven’t lost yet in the playoffs. However in the five times that the Ducks and Oilers met up in the regular season, they split things 2-1-2.

Coach McLellan talks quelling Anaheim's offence, line matchups, experience gained from Round 1 & more ahead of tonight's Game 1 vs. Ducks. pic.twitter.com/V1mxc4nbNh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 26, 2017

“For a group that hasn’t been in the playoffs for a decade and never together, there were a lot of learning moments or teaching moments in that series,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said of their games against the Sharks. “Number one, the energy in the building – both buildings, all buildings. The home team seems to capture that for the first 10 minutes. We learned the officiating standard. We learned a lot about momentum. We learned how to respond from a blowout. We learned how to hold leads. We learned how to play in a closeout type situation. We learned a lot about the rigors of the playoffs and how you empty the tank and find a way to reload it without a lot of practice time and we’re going to learn more lessons as we go forward. I think this is a great opportunity for our team.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Oilers or the Ducks?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.