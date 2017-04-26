Tyga & Scott Disick Party All Night: Bonding After Being Dumped By Kardashians?

Courtesy of Instagram

Hmm. Are these two well known Kardashian ex’s bonding now that they are single? New pictures show that Tyga and Scott Disick partied the night away together and seemed closer than ever while doing so.

Tyga, 27, and Scott Disick, 33, have more than one thing in common, but most recently is their splits from Kardashian women. Instead of sitting at home wallowing, Tyga and Scott, who are rumored to have their own reality series in the works, spent an entire night out in West Hollywood, California on Tuesday, April 25.

The newly single former Kardashian men hit up the TAG Heuer along with the brand ambassador, Alec Monopoly. Tyga and Scott didn’t seem to have a care in the world, especially Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who were definitely not at the event. In fact, Kourtney was too busy having her own party in Mexico with all of her closest friends to celebrate her 38th birthday — without Scott!

Despite the fact that both Tyga and Scott are single now, one of their rumored flings just so happened to be at the TAG Heuer party, too. It was Ella Ross, the stylist/model who Scott is rumored to be seeing now that he’s done with Kourtney. Although Scott and Ella weren’t pictured together during the party, photos on the Daily Mail show her leaving with a friend in the backseat of a super fancy luxury vehicle. Possibly set up by Scott? Hmm!

As for Tyga’s ex, Kylie, she’s busy doing her own bonding with rumored new boyfriend, Travis Scott. As HollywodLife.com has previously reported, Travis has proved to be a “better fit” for Kylie than Tyga, which means their tumultuous back-and-forth romance might finally be done for good.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Tyga and Scott bonding now that they are done with Kylie and Kourtney? Comment below, let us know!

