10 Top Diets Our Fave Stars Are Using To Get Fit For Summer: Lea Michele & More

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s officially crunch time! Summer is right around the corner & some of our favorite celebs shared their diet & fitness tips on how they’re getting fit. We rounded up the top 10 diets & workouts you can start doing right now!

We’re only a month away from summer which means it is time to get down to business and get bikini body ready. Our fave stars shared with Us Weekly, what diets and workouts they’re using to get fit for summer and we cannot wait to try them. We rounded up the top 10 tips from Us Weekly, and you can get all their secrets right here:

1. Emma Stone

Emma does dead lifts with hefty barbells & Joey Gonzalez, CEO at Barry’s Bootcamp, said, “Lifting heavier weights is effective because it increases your lean body mass, upping the number of overall calories you burn. Use 12-25 pound dumbbells for squats, lunges, and tricep extensions.”

2. Kerry Washington

Kerry’s nutritionist, Kimberly Snyder, said, “Step away from any package boasting that it’s low fat. The food has to get replacement flavor from somewhere, and it’s often sodium and sugar. Refined sugar encourages your body to hang on to excess weight.”

3. Karlie Kloss

Karlie’s trainer, Anna Kaiser, makes her clients wear Polar Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitors around their chests “so they can see how hard they’re actually working. Two people could be doing the exact same workout, but burning at completely different levels.”

4. Jessica Alba

Jessica’s nutritionist, Kelly LeVeque, says, “Snacking on smaller portions throughout the day can be detrimental to weight loss goals. Every time you enjoy a carbohydrate rich bite, insulin is released preventing fat burning for 6-8 hours. Have 3 solid meals, each with a mix of protein, fat, fiber & greens.”

5. Naomi Watts

Naomi’s trainer, Adam Rosante, says, “No time and boredom are two of the biggest barriers to working out. Beat them both by making cardio social. If you’re near water, gather friends for paddle boarding, like Lea Michele does, or just have a dance party. Movement of any kind burns calories.”

6. Blake Lively

Blake’s trainer, Don Saladino, says, “The biggest mistake exercisers make is neglecting the weight room. While cardio is great for torching calories, you need muscle on your body to burn fat. Do a mix of squats, dead lifts, and upper body work at least twice a week.”

7. Demi Lovato

Demi does a mix of boxing, Muay Thai and jujitsu at the Unbreakable Performance Center. Jay Glazer, cofounder of the West Hollywood studio, said, “We train her the same way we would our professional fighters or athletes. People are stunned when they look in the cage to see who’s cracking the pads that hard. Sylvester Stallone couldn’t believe it was her!”

8. Kate Hudson

Kate said “nothing felt better than going vegan. To ensure the meat and dairy free diet doesn’t feel too strict, she sticks to it 3 days a week.” She told, Self, “why not be predominantly plant-based and every once in awhile if you go to a great steakhouse, have a steak?”

9. Hilary Duff

Hilary uses the VersaClimber at LA’s Rise Nation & the founder, Jason Walsh, says, “one class can burn up to 800 calories in just 30 minutes. When using it, it’s virtually impossible to coast. It’s a full body, high intensity workout and it’s no-impact so its safe to do multiple times a week.”

10. Lea Michele

Lea said Emma Roberts “brought her to a cycling class at Romney Studios near their show’s New Orleans set. After, she branched out to Soul Cycle.” She also told US, “I like being in a workout environment where people support each other. I’m in the best shape of my life!”

What do you guys think of these celeb tips? What diet and workout will you try?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.