Tiny ‘Can’t Fathom Life Without’ T.I.: Fears She’ll Never Find Love Again Once He’s Gone

REX/Shutterstock

Aw! Tiny is starting to think about her future now that she and T.I. are getting a divorce, and she doesn’t like what she’s envisioning. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s scared she’ll never find another soulmate.

When all of the dust settles from a huge divorce, you have to start thinking about the reality of your new life. That’s what Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, is doing now that she and T.I., 36, have called it quits on their long relationship, and she’s not feeling too good about it.

“Tiny can’t fathom what life would be like without TIP,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s all she knows. She’s terrified that once she completely breaks up with him for good that she’ll never find love again.”

Oh no! The infamous singer-songwriter knows she brings a lot to the table, but it’s hard to remember that right now. “Tiny’s gorgeous, crazy successful, and talented,” said the source. “But she’s rusty! She hasn’t been on the dating scene since dinosaurs roamed the earth.”

And her friends aren’t helping to ease her stress at all! “Her single girls tell her that the dating scene is dreadful,” the source explained. “Being at a club, a bar, or a lounge all dressed up and talking to a bunch of meatheads who are only looking for one thing would drive Tiny insane.”

Tiny’s priorities have changed A LOT since she first got with T.I., and while she wants to date, she’s still super focused on her 5 children. “Tiny’s also a dedicated, hands-on mother and she fears that most men won’t want to talk to her because of that,” the insider continued. “TIP’s really made her life a living nightmare.” Poor thing! We hope she heals quickly so she can move on soon.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Tiny will be just fine without T.I.? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.