Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato & More Battle Rain & Wind Outside Time 100 Gala — Funny Pics

Wed, April 26, 2017 9:38am EDT by Add first Comment
Chrissy Teigen And Margot Robbie At Time 100 Gala 2017
Splash News
The weather was frightful at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25, and it put a hitch in more than one celeb’s red carpet plans. Check out the hilarious pics of Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato and more stars braving the elements at the huge event!

The Time 100 Gala is one of the most prestigious red carpet events of the year, but this year, nature had other ideas. NYC was caught in a downpour on April 25, and the rain and wind wreaked havoc on the red carpet at Lincoln Center! Click HERE and HERE to see pics of stars who battled the bad weather, risking wardrobe malfunctions all the while!

TIME 100 Gala 2017 Red Carpet — PICS

Demi Lovato, 24, looked particularly unkempt as she entered the gala, struggling to keep the skirt of her bright blue dress from getting wet. We’ve all been there! On the other hand, there was also Chrissy Teigen, 31, who still managed to look like the supermodel she is while her dress billowed around her in the wind. So unfair.

Anyway, click through our gallery to see pics of celebs looking fab once they got inside!

HollywoodLifers, did you get caught in the rain in NYC yesterday?

