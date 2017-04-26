Megan is in trouble, and it may have something to do with the crime Terence is accusing her of in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the April 30 episode of ‘The Arrangement.’ Is Megan’s relationship with Kyle about to go up in flames?

Megan Morrison’s life is crumbling around her after something major happens. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Megan (Christine Evangelista) meets with Leslie (Autumn Reeser) because she has a “serious money situation” that she needs to deal with, like, now. She refuses to go into detail about what’s going on. “I just need to know if it’s possible for the agency to give me an advance on my contract with Kyle,” she says.

At this point, Leslie is very worried about Megan. But her job is about to get 10 times more complicated. Terence (Michael Vartan) calls her and asks where Megan is. “We have a huge problem,” Terence tells Leslie. “Your client has committed criminal fraud, and now the reputation for both Kyle and the Institute are in serious risk.”

Leslie lies and says she hasn’t seen Megan, who is currently freaking out across the table. “He knows. It’s over,” she says, mostly to herself. “No one can help me.”

Megan, what did you do?! Her past is something we’ve learned very little about over the course of the first season, so maybe some of her darkest secrets are finally coming back to bite her. What she’s done can’t be too bad, right? Oh, and I thought Terence was trying this hands-off approach to Kyle (Josh Henderson) and his life? I see that didn’t last long. The Arrangement airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Megan did? Do you think her and Kyle will make it? Let us know!