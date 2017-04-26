‘The Arrangement’s Courtney Paige Spills Her Hopes For Annika In Season 2 & More

Courtesy of Alaina Michelle Photography

Annika is definitely one of the most mysterious characters on ‘The Arrangement’ and she has a very interesting tie to Kyle and Megan. HollywoodLife.com talked to Courtney Paige about Annika’s feelings after Deann’s offer, their relationship, her hopes for season 2, and more!

How is Annika feeling after Deann offers her this deal for Technicolor Highway?

Courtney Paige: I think that she feels a little bit manipulated by the whole situation, and I can’t speak for Jonathan [Abrahams] as to what he’s going to make all the characters do next for season 2, I just don’t see Annika going anywhere in my personal opinion. Who just gives someone $100,000 and expects them to walk away quietly, especially after she wrote this amazing script that she’s really passionate about. But we will see!

Are there real feelings between Annika & Deann, or was it more of an in the moment fling?

I think there’s a lot of factors at play here. I think, firstly, Annika’s was trying to do whatever she could to get in the mix of this whole situation, and then after I think Deann became a big influence on her life. Deann is so sophisticated, she’s such a seasoned vet in the industry. I think not only did Annika learn to grow to love her as someone who she was fooling around with, but she really looks up to her as a peer in the industry. I think she learned a lot from that relationship. So as much as it’s going to be hard for her to lose the love interest, it’s going to be harder for Annika to lose Deann as a business mentor.

Keeping Annika in the loop could definitely present problems for Deann…

I think it’s hard for Deann because a) she’s married, and b) she’s so close to Megan in this whole scandal. It puts her in a really tough spot. I mean, even if she did have feelings for Annika, what is she going to do, leave Terence and let out all the secrets spill through? I think that would be too juicy for season one and far too much.

Do you think Annika is willing to reveal her part in how Kyle and Megan’s relationship formed to get the upper hand?

I don’t think Annika’s the type. I think she would prefer to have credit for her script and find a way to work with Deann quietly before she’d ever go burning all those bridges down. I think she just really wants to be a part of everything. She’s actually so loving and caring underneath the surface, and she really does care about her career. I don’t think she’s toxic. I think she really just wants to fit in somewhere and everyone keeps manipulating her and she’s so confused. I think when she signs this deal, she’s manipulated into it. Her heart doesn’t really want to sign this. If she had it her way, she’d be like, ‘No, here’s your $100,000. Call me when we’re going to make the movie together.’ I don’t know, I think it’s a little unhinged for them to come along and think they’re just going to push her aside with bribery and money.

I feel like there’s going to come a point where Annika’s just going to have to fire back because this is just not fair.

Well, I mean right now in today’s society, they’re talking about a potential writers’ strike. And this is why writers go on strike. People don’t give writers enough credit. The directors, producers, actors, they get all the buzz, but does anyone ever go, ‘Who wrote this?” and then follow them on Instagram? No, people don’t care about the writers. I think Deann thinks she’s going to make up Annika’s writing name, give her a little money, and have her go live in fairy tale land. But I think Annika really wants to make a stand for writers and herself and do something important in the industry. She isn’t just going to sit back quietly.

What are your hopes for season 2?

I hope Annika comes back as a key player. I mean, maybe it would be super fun to see Annika go to Megan and Kyle and say, ‘Look, I wrote this script, and I was manipulated to do this. I don’t want to be in this yuckiness. Look, Kyle, you care about this industry and so do I, let’s make a great movie.’ But at the same time, she cares about Deann and she’s not going to step on Deann’s toes. So it’s such a catch-22. I have no idea what they’ll make her do.

I think Annika’s backstory would be cool to find out.

Right? I’d like to know, where did Deann even find her? Where did she come from? that’s something that would be fun to explore and find out in season 2.

What’s it been like working with Lexa Doig?

Lexa is such a joy to work with. She’s the most humble woman I have ever met in my life, and she’s such a momma bear on set. She’s always looking out for everyone’s needs and best interests. She really taught me a lot about boundaries in this industry and just how important it is to set them for yourself.

What are your thoughts on Kyle and Terence’s creepy relationship?

Honestly, what I want to say will probably sound bad, but I think he’s so brainwashed and it just makes me sick. I had an acting coach when I first started out in this industry, and it reminds me so much of that. Just like the sense of you’re nothing without me is brutal and to make anyone feel like they can’t accomplish their goals unless you’re there by your side is just astonishing to me and disgusting. To be honest, Terence probably has a lot of deep down issues buried, because what kind of man runs this type of Institution? Aside from his character, the actor himself [Michael Vartan[ is such a big teddy bear and the total opposite of his character. It’s just so amazing to watch the nicest person ever step into these shoes and play this villain role.

The Arrangement airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E! The photo of Courtney was taken by Alaina Michelle Photography and hair and makeup was done by Rio Translado!

