Steve Ballmer’s face is the Clippers’ latest loss meme. Just when the Clippers’ owner thought his team was about to take the Game 5 win over Utah Jazz, Joe Johnson hit an incredible step-back jumper. You have to see Ballmer’s insane reaction from the April 25 game!

We’re not sure what was more entertaining during the Clippers and Jazz playoffs game on April 25 — Steve Ballmer‘s many game faces, or the actual tight game itself. When Joe Johnson, 35, hit the smoothest step-back jumper we’ve ever seen, the Jazz pulled out the Game 5 win over the Clippers, 96-92. But, Ballmer’s reaction stole the show! Brace yourself for his epic jaw-drop…

Here’s what happened: The score was close throughout the entire game; With 19 seconds on the clock in the fourth, Johnson hit a clutch jumper after he pushed back from the defense; His basket put the Jazz up by five points, and they closed out the game over the Clippers. So, let’s take a look at that reaction one more time, since it was just that damn good.

Before Johnson put the Jazz in good standing at the end of the game, things were looking up for the Clippers. We mean, just take a look at Ballmer before Johnson’s fade away…

So sad. Ballmer looked like the Clippers were a lock for the 3-2 lead in the series. But, not all hope is lost. The Clippers will head to Utah on Friday, April 26, to face off against the Jazz one more time in Game 6. That game will determine whether the Clippers move on to the semi finals in the series or, go home. Hopefully Ballmer will bring his epic reactions to Game 6.

