Colbert Mocks Trump’s Attack On Canada’s Lumber: 1st Time Trudeau’s ‘Wood’ Ever Rejected

Stephen Colbert had a particularly risqué response to President Donald Trump’s bizarre proposal to tax lumber coming from Canada. As far as Stephen knows, nobody’s ever had a problem with PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘wood’ before. You seriously need to watch this clip!

Well that’s one way to start the show! Stephen Colbert, 52, discussed some serious international issues in his monologue on the April 25 episode of The Late Show, and got in a tiny inappropriate joke while he was at it. While talking President Donald Trump‘s strange decision to tax lumber coming from Canada to the US, he joked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 45, and, um, a related body part.

“You’ve seen the news. It’s a dangerous world,” Stephen said. “Everyday tensions are rising between the United States and our sworn enemy, Canada. Cold Mexico. The Great White North Korea. Last night, Trump held a meeting with conservative media outlets; it’s his version of Comic Con.

‘And the president announced, ‘We’re going to be putting a 20% tax on softwood lumber coming in — tariff — on softwood lumber coming into the United States from Canada.’ Now, as far as I know, this is the first time anyone’s reject Justin Trudeau’s wood. Such a nice guy!”

Oh my god. That’s such a dirty joke, especially about a world leader, but it’s hilarious. Admit it; you laughed! Trudeau is pretty hot, so it’s clear why Stephen made that joke. He also made a good point in the earlier point of the monologue: why is Trump trying to destroy relations with one of the United States’ strongest allies? This isn’t going to go well. Stephen had much more to say on the matter:

“After the commerce department confirmed it yesterday, Canada responded by saying ‘The government of Canada disagrees strongly with the US decision to impose an unfair and punitive duty. Disagrees strongly.’ Them’s fightin’ words! That’s Canadian for f*ck you,” Colbert joked. “For those keeping score at home, Trump is now a friend of Putin, and an enemy of poutine.”

By the way, The Late Show‘s visual approximation of Jim Carr, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, is a beaver wearing a suit. Amazing. “Like any crisis involving soft wood, the only way to solve the problem is to get Trump in Trudeau into outside matching bathtubs,” he continued. That’s a reference to an erectile disfunction commercial, if you’re not in the know. This is so good!

HollywoodLifers, did you find Stephen’s joke funny? Let us know!