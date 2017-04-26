Shawn Ashmore ‘Excited’ To Finally Be A Dad: ‘I’m Ready’ For It

Courtesy of Instagram

How exciting! Shawn Ashmore’s wife is pregnant with their first child, and he spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com to reveal how excited he is to become a first-time father.

Shawn Ashmore, 37, could not have been happier to talk about his wife, Dana Ashmore, who is currently pregnant with their first child. The couple have been open about Dana’s pregnancy on their Instagram accounts, posting adorable photos of Dana and her growing baby bump. Now, Shawn has opened up about his pending fatherhood EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com while we chatted with the Devil’s Gate star at the film’s premiere on Monday, April 24 in New York City.

“I’m ready now. I’m ready,” Shawn told HollywoodLife.com on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere. “It’s real. It feels very real now. It’s amazing.”

Shawn also shared, “We’ve been thinking about it for a long time, and the time is coming up in the next couple of months. I’m ready, I’m excited. I can’t wait to be a dad!” Aw! We’re so excited for Shawn and Dana, too. They are clearly elated to become parents after nearly five years of wedded bliss!

Even better? Shawn has been getting lots of practice being a father thanks to his brother welcoming a child, too! “My brother just had his first baby last year, so I got to see him go through that which was really good for me,” Shawn told HollywoodLife.com. “I learned a few tips and tricks. I’m excited, I can’t wait.”

Are YOU excited for Shawn and Dana to become first-time parents?

