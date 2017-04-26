Serena Williams Admits She Revealed Pregnancy By Accident: ‘I Pressed The Wrong Button’

Courtesy of Instagram

Oops! Turns out Serena Williams wasn’t QUITE ready to announce her pregnancy to the world at the time of her big baby reveal. But luckily the star was a good sport about it as she explained what went hilariously wrong during a TED conference. After all, she was only going to wait a few more days anyways!

Fans went nuts after Serena Williams, 35, posted a seemingly random Snapchat photo of herself with a baby bump on Apr. 19. The tennis champ casually wrote over the pic, “20 weeks,” which symbolized she was 20 weeks along in her first pregnancy. But while exciting, Snapchat DID seem like a strange way to make a pregnancy announcement.

And as it turns out, Serena thought the exact same thing! Admitting that her first public baby bump pic was totally distributed by accident, the athlete couldn’t help laughing at how easy it is to make a mistake on social media…and then not notice it until it’s too late! LOL.

“On social media you press the wrong button and…30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” Serena told Gayle King while speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver on Apr. 25. “I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting… I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.”

On the bright side though, Serena was only going to keep her pregnancy under wraps for a few more days anyways, so in the end, she was totally fine with the blunder. “It was a good moment,” she explained. “I was only going to wait five or six more days.” Phew! Serena is currently expecting her very first child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

And while Alexis may be a “nerdy geek,” at least according to Gayle, Serena loves how sweet he is. “I never felt pressured to get married, and I can’t say I’m the marrying type of person. I love my life, I love my freedom, and I love my career. I always felt I didn’t want anything to interfere with that,” the star said on stage. “But really, he’s very loving and he’s very kind. He’s very considerate.” Aw!

