‘Scream’ Season 3 Is Coming, But Will Be Completely Different — And Queen Latifah Is Involved

Image Courtesy of MTV

Say goodbye to everything you thought you knew about ‘Scream’ the movie and ‘Scream’ the TV series. MTV just announced they will return for a season three, but it’ll be a full reboot with a full new cast and creative team.

Scream is back. The slasher series based on Wes Craven‘s epic films is bringing in a full new cast to be announced at a later date, as well as an entire new team behind the scenes. Of course since this is already a “reboot,” it’s ironic that MTV is once again using that word — so now, it’s a reboot of a reboot.

Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty have all joined the series as Executive Producers for Flavor Unit Entertainment; Brett Matthews, of The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural fame, will serve as EP and showrunner, while Harvey and Bob Weinstein continue to serve as Executive Producers. Additional executive producers include Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer and Keith Levine are producers.

The last time we saw of the gang in Lakewood was on the Halloween Special; it started with Keiran being killed in jail by ghostface and ended with Emma’s dad standing over Kieran’s grave, then checking into a hotel and using the name “Mr. James.” At this time, we don’t know exactly what from the first two seasons will be brought into season three’s story but when we do know, we’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the show being reboot?

