‘Riverdale’: Can Bughead Coexist In A World With Archie & Veronica? Lili Reinhart Thinks…

Betty and Jughead are a full-on couple right now, but with Archie and Veronica’s relationship taking a turn for the romantic, will Betty be able to accept it given her previous feelings for Archie? Here’s what Lili Reinhart told us EXCLUSIVELY!

“Why can’t they coexist? I think that at the end of season one you kind of have this idea that things are going to work out, and there is always a twist to expect because the drama between the relationships in the show never really ends I don’t think,” Lili Reinhart, 20, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at Marie Claire’s Fresh Faces party on April 21.

So, yes, Lili does think that Bughead can coexist Veronica and Archie become a thing, but that doesn’t mean there’s not going to be any drama. “Once you think it is smooth sailing, something else happens and something else gets destroyed, so I don’t want to say that any relationship is necessarily safe because that is no fun,” she continued. “As much as people want a happy ending, we are a drama, there is going to be drama, so I do think Archie and Veronica and Betty can coexist but I think with the nature of our show and when it is young people in love, hearts get broken and people make mistakes.”

This love triangle is officially a love square now that Veronica’s in the picture. The April 27 episode, titled “Riverdale & Back Again,” features an amazing musical number between Archie and Veronica, and from the clip we’ve seen, Betty doesn’t look too happy about them getting so close! She may be with Jughead, but it’s hard to forget her declaration of love to Archie in the first episode. But her reaction could just because she’s found out that they’re working with her mother on the Blossom murder investigation.

The season finale will focus on the main core four — Betty, Jughead, Archie, Veronica. One couple will go all the way, while the fate of another is left in jeopardy, according to Entertainment Weekly. EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa adds, “There’s a huge twist ending that sets up the second season. One of our main character’s life hangs in the balance.” Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

