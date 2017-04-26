‘RHONY’ Recap: Dorinda Compares Sonja’s Vagina To The Holland Tunnel

Image Courtesy of Bravo

Whoa! We knew Dorinda was upset with Sonja, but we had no idea how intense their argument would be on the April 26 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.’ During their fight at Ramona’s party, Dorinda told Sonja to get an EZ Pass on her vajayjay! Read our recap below.

The April 26 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City picked up right where last week’s left off, with Sonja arriving at Ramona‘s dinner party in The Hamptons. That wouldn’t have been a problem had Sonja not just blasted Dorinda in the press a day or two earlier. So when they all sat down for dinner, Dorinda cut to the chase and told Sonja exactly how she felt.

“Why don’t you stop getting vaginal rejuvenation?” Dorinda asked Sonja before she said, “And put an EZ Pass on that vagina with your Holland Tunnel because we all know what s*** goes down in that townhouse.” Obviously, Sonja’s jaw hit the floor.

Tinsley, who is new to the group, tried defending her friend, Sonja, but Dorinda didn’t allow it. Maybe that’s because upon arriving at the party, Tinsley blurted out that she was arrested. Seriously — that’s the first thing she told Dorinda after meeting her.

Anyway, the party never settled down. It was so crazy that Carole booked it and jumped in an SUV waiting for her outside — one that also had Bethenny inside it. Bethenny was the only smart one who decided not to go to the party. She just swung by to pick up Carole. Oh, and before she left, Carole disinvited Ramona from her Election Night party because she didn’t believe Ramona was taking the presidential election seriously enough.

Later, Tinsley got drinks with Luann and Dorinda, and when Sonja found out, she got pissed off. She was upset that she wasn’t invited, so that also turned into a fight when Tinsley got home. Blah.

