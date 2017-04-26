‘Pretty Little Liars’: This Shocking Uber A Theory Claims One Of The Liars Has A Twin

Buckle up, because this ‘Pretty Little Liars’ is downright insane and makes a lot of sense. One fan has done some major investigating and says that Uber A is a twin of someone we know and love!

Tumblr user The Outlast has a theory that Uber A is “two people.” One person is the twin of a character we know and her helper. “Bethany Young is the twin and she is Uber A,” the Tumblr user writes. “The show is coming in full circle. She killed Jessica, Charlotte, Sara Harvey, etc. Uber A and Charlotte’s killer ARE the same person. She is not here to avenge anyone’s death like they want us to believe. She’s here for revenge for having her life ruined.”

So, who is the twin? SPENCER HASTINGS, that’s who! “Mary Drake had Spencer and Bethany,” the theory states. “Both are identical twins. One was adopted by The Hastings and the other one was put into family services and was adopted by the Young family and was sent to Radley later on.”

Whoa. We need a second to fully digest this. The evidence to validate this theory is all here. Mary Drake is a twin, so it’s not surprising that she would also have twins.

The theory claims that Wren is Bethany’s right-hand man. Rollins was just a pawn in Uber A’s game. The Outlast reminds us of the conversation Mary was having with someone on the phone, according to Mona. “It’s definitely a man. I think he has an accent. Maybe Aussie, maybe British,” Mona says. This man couldn’t be Rollins because Mary and Rollins weren’t in touch for two days. The theory also explains why Wren suddenly decided to volunteer at Radley when Mona was there.

“He volunteered to continue the A game but with a new leader (Charlotte DiLaurentis). Eddie Lamb suspected and knew all along that Wren was bad news,” the theory says. “The infamous visitor’s pass. Wren didn’t make the pass for Charlotte. it was for Bethany but under the name CeCe Drake. She used Charlotte’s ‘alias’ when she had her out privileges. She was sneaking into Radley under that name to visit Mona under the Red Coat disguise. That pass couldn’t have been for Charlotte because she was already a patient there… Uber A was visiting Mona and she’s the one who really stole the game from her. She manipulated Charlotte to play the game.”

This jaw-dropping theory has left us SHOOK. The Uber A reveal is going to be straight-up bonkers. We’re not ready.

