This $20 Nude Lipstick Was Tested On 25 Skin Tones & Will Look Perfect On You

The nude lip is all the rage & everyone from celebrities to models on the runway have been obsessed with the natural lip shade. If you want to try a nude lip but you’re scared, don’t worry because this $20 lipstick was tested on 25 skin tones & will look perfect on you!

Nude lipstick is so hard to pull off because it can sometimes wash you out and make you feel pale. For those of you who have been too scared to try it out but have always wanted to, you’re going to freak out because there’s one MAKE UP FOR EVER lipstick shade that has stood the test of time, staying in the MAKE UP FOR EVER range since its creation in 1990, and it looks good on everyone.

MAKE UP FOR EVER has undergone a ton of relaunches and reformulations, but throughout all the change, the brand has always kept this iconic nude shade in its lipstick range — MAKE UP FOR EVER ARTIST ROUGE #C-211. Known for its shade range and inclusivity, MAKE UP FOR EVER created the pinky-brown nude shade to flatter any skin tone and it was tested on 25 different skin tones, proving that anyone can rock this hue and feel good about it!

Dany Sanz, founder of MAKE UP FOR EVER, said that the C-211 lipstick is his favorite shade. “A good nude lipstick has to be neither too red nor too orange, neither too warm nor too cold. Above all, black pigments must be avoided to ensure a healthy glow effect, that is very difficult in terms of formula. The shade has to be lively,” he said. Plus, we didn’t even get to the best part — it only costs $22!

How amazing is this lipstick? Will you try the nude shade on yourself?

