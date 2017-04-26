Here’s What You Should Wear When You Meet The Parents: Fool-Proof Outfit Ideas

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

First dates seem like a piece of cake compared to meeting your boyfriend or girlfriend’s family! We consulted Matchmaker and founder of LastFirst, Emily Holmes Hahn, who filled us in on how to put together an outfit that’s bound to make a great first impression. Read on for her tips before you head home with your significant other.

What should you wear if you’re meeting the parents for the very first time?

“What is the scenario? Brunch? Holiday? The theatre? Dress by occasion first, and always opt for a conservative and dressed-up look opposed to anything revealing or underdressed. One of my favorite “rules,” is to use his mother’s style as your initial inspiration. If you hate his mother’s style, just try a fun, cheerful dress with a high-ish neckline. Something feminine and sweet, that shows you made the effort. Think: Peter Pan collars, fitted turtlenecks, boat necks! Nothing offensively short, either. A colorful or printed piece shows off your personality, as opposed to all black.”

Is there a go-to outfit combo that’s always good to stick to?

“In terms of colors, I love anything bright and festive. Coral, kelly green, purple….and a neat pattern can be fun and expressive too. In terms of an outfit combo, I vote for a skirt or a dress, something SUPER flattering but with a conservative neck and hemline. And heels for posture and a little appeal!”

How should you do your hair or makeup?

“Go for a natural look, with as little makeup as you’re comfortable with. Definitely don’t do a dramatic lip or eye if it’s a first meeting and you feel you must wear makeup. A neat ponytail or bun, or a clean “all down” style is great for hair. Light moisturizer, Moroccan oil, an eyelash curler and facial spray should be your beauty best friends here.”

Is there someone you should run your looks by?

“Your own parents are a good place to start! Otherwise, someone in your professional circle that always is put together and whose style you admire! And it never hurts to have a matchmaker in your network….”