Mary J. Blige Divorce Shocker: Did Kendu Isaacs Cheat On Her With Her Protégée?

As Mary J. Blige and Kendu Issacs come close to finalizing their divorce, an explosive April 26 report has revealed new details about the reason behind their split. Was their 12-year marriage ruined by his cheating with another singer? Here’s what we know!

Mary J. Blige, 46, filed for divorce from Kendu Isaacs, 47, in July 2016, and we now know that he allegedly cheated on her with an up-and-coming artist named Starshell, 28, who was signed to Mary’s Matriarch Entertainment record label, as Page Six reports! Whoa.

“Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it’s like, how do you not know?” a source told the outlet. “It was more like one of those things where you end up believing what you want to believe. But Mary had her suspicions,” another insider claimed. So heartbreaking.

Mary would bring Starshell, whose real name is LaNeah Menzies, to events and red carpets to help her career, one source said. “It’s really f*cked up and low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her, investing time and money…Because no one cared about her music.” Ooh.

Though Mary and Kendu were married for nearly 13 years, insiders suspected ages ago that he and the younger singer had a relationship. “You’d see them out in the studio together, having dinner without Mary,” an insider told Page Six. “And then Mary would be at events with her, and it was awkward because it was obvious they were sleeping together.” Yikes.

On the other hand, Robert Brandt, Kendu’s lawyer, told the outlet: “Allegations that have been made about Kendu are false, unfair, mean-spirited and sad. The court can deal with it if it’s relevant. He’s a very pleasant guy. He’s not abusive. He’s not the one going to the press. His goal is to reach an amicable resolution with her and [have] this commentary cease and desist. It doesn’t help any of them. It’s misleading. He cares about Mary. He wants her to do well.”

