LeBron James Shows Off His Dance Moves & Ripped Muscles In Shirtless Workout Video

Forget basketball, dancing is the REAL calorie burner! Spicing up his ordinary workout routine, a shirtless LeBron James hit the gym on Apr. 26 to put his fancy footwork and sweat-covered muscles on full display. Check out the sexy video, here!

BRB, currently hitting the gym with LeBron James, 32. If you thought the basketball bar star only uses weights and the treadmill to get in shape — think again! Dancing is definitely up in the workout repertoire, and he doesn’t necessarily need a dance floor just to bust a move. Check out this video of LeBron breaking it down in the middle of the gym on April 26! His muscles are glaring, his six pack is totally drool-worthy, and the whole thing is just majorly yummy overall.

#LeBronJames wit the dance moves 😂 [via @djstephfloss] #digitalfeedmedia A post shared by Digital Feed Media (@digitalfeedmedia) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Honestly though, dancing at the gym is nothing but child’s play for the NBA legend. The Cleveland Cavaliers were off to a rocky season until LeBron lead his team to a stream of back-to-back victories. THREE of them to be exact. Their most recent match, against the Indiana Pacers on April 20, got completely turned around from a 26 point lead. But after a mind-blowing second half, the Cavs were able to pull ahead in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The defending champions walked away with a 119 – 114 victory! NO BIG DEAL.

That being said, the Cavs probably shouldn’t get TOO confident since the competition is always fiercely ruthless. And there may be something negatively affecting the team overall. Something like the alleged Kardashian Kurse. LeBron used to believe that Khloe Kardashian was bad luck for teammate Tristan Thompson, but now is using her image to DISTRACT the opponents. It sounds like the athlete was able to turn a negative into a positive — and it’s really working out for his team!

