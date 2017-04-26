Things are heating up between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott! After going public with their romance at Coachella, the pair packed on the PDA once again, this time while sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets’ playoff game.

Kylie Jenner, 19, jetted to Houston to support her new man, Travis Scott’s, NBA team, the Houston Rockets, in the playoffs on April 25. The duo sat courtside at the game, and they weren’t shy about showing affection for one another — he was even photographed with his hand on her leg! CLICK FOR PICS OF KYLIE AND TRAVIS AT THE NBA PLAYOFFS.

The pair matched in Rockets’ red for the game, and we can bet Travis was pretty happy when his team secured a 105-99 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, the Rockets are moving onto the Western Conference Semis, so there’ll be more opportunities for Kylie and Travis to hit the court together!

After splitting from Tyga, 27, in March, Kylie briefly enjoyed the single life, but it seems like she’s already getting pretty serious with Travis. The two were first linked on April 1,, when they attended the launch party for PrettyLittleThings.com. Although there were no photos of them together at the event, reports say they were ‘flirting’ and that she was even sitting on his lap at one point!

Then, the two all-but-confirmed that they’ve been seeing each other romantically when they were caught on-camera holding hands at Coachella. Kylie attended the festival to watch the rapper perform, and they were even reportedly making out on the grounds, too!

