Kylie Jenner Heartbroken Scott Disick Is Still Partying With Tyga After Split

Kylie Jenner may have broken up with Tyga, but he’s still canoodling with the Kardashians — specifically, Scott Disick. And HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Kylie’s not happy Scott won’t end his friendship with Tyga. Their partying is hurting her feelings!

Tyga, 27, and Scott Disick, 33, partied all night together at the TAG Heuer in West Hollywood on April 25, and Kylie Jenner‘s heartbroken over it. She and Tyga broke up a few weeks ago, so she thinks it’s time the rest of the family should follow her lead and stop associating with the rapper.

“Kylie’s very hurt that Scott’s still partying with Tyga, she’s taking it personally. Scott is like her older brother, she thinks he should have more loyalty. But Scott doesn’t see it that way, he thinks she’s being petty and immature. He has no plans to end his friendship with Tyga, he likes hanging out with him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Tyga and Scott are rumored to have their own reality show in the works, so their friendship might not be going anywhere anytime soon. The notorious bad boys reportedly want their new reality show to feature them “carousing with women in Ibiza and St. Tropez,” according to a previous report by OK! Magazine, so if Kylie’s upset now — just wait until they start filming.

On a positive note, Kylie’s focusing her attention on her new romance with Travis Scott, but it still seems rude for Scott to continue his friendship with Tyga. Right?

