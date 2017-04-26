The One Move Kourtney Kardashian Uses To Get Toned For Vacation: Try It At Home

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is obsessed with all things fitness and staying healthy and her body looks absolutely incredible. Plus, she’s been showing off her insanely fit body while on vacation in Mexico for her birthday! Luckily, Kourtney shared the one move she does to get toned before vacation and the best part is you can do it at home.

Kourtney shared on her app, KourtneyKardashian.com, the one move she uses to get toned before vacation and you’re never going to guess what it is — Partner Planks! She explained exactly what you need to perfect the workout: 1-2 Buddies and a Yoga mat.

Coach Joe, (Kourtney’s trainer) says, “You’re going to give some of your weight to Kourt, (person on the left) Steph’s (person on the right) going to give some of her weight to you, (Corey Gamble, person in the middle), by putting his left hand on your back.” The workout move is done in 3 parts:

1. Partner plank left side.

2. Drop to forearm plank.

3. Place left arm on partner’s shoulder.

So, all three people should have one arm on the person next to them, while the two people on the ends keep one arm on the floor. Joe’s tip: “Use sandbag or pillow as prop for outside arm.” It’s as simple as that!

What do you guys think of this workout move? Will you try it at home?

