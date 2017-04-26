Kourtney Kardashian Loving All The Attention For Her Hot Bod On Birthday Vacation

Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her Calabasas Mom Crew are having the time of their lives in Puerto Rico to celebrate her birthday, and she’s been posting sexy bikini pic after pic. We’ve learned that she’s living for the attention, and wants moms everywhere to take note!

“Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is having the best time of her life on her girls’ birthday vacation,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She is enjoying flaunting her hot body all over social media and is loving the millions of likes she is getting.” Yeah, who wouldn’t?!

This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

To be fair, Kourt has put in the effort to look this way! “She has put in a lot of time working out and eating right, and is proud of her hot bod,” the insider continues. “She has worked hard to look good and she feels great.” Good for you, Kourt!

Finally, our insider reveals that vanity isn’t the motivator here — Kourtney wants to make other women feel good, too. “She hopes she’s a role model for other moms who are well into their thirties. She wants mothers everywhere to know: you can be sexy too!” Love it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt looks better than ever?

