Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Kourtney Kardashian Loving All The Attention For Her Hot Bod On Birthday Vacation

Wed, April 26, 2017 5:46pm EDT by 1 Comment
Kourtney Kardashian In A Bikini
Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
21 Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her Calabasas Mom Crew are having the time of their lives in Puerto Rico to celebrate her birthday, and she’s been posting sexy bikini pic after pic. We’ve learned that she’s living for the attention, and wants moms everywhere to take note!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is having the best time of her life on her girls’ birthday vacation,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She is enjoying flaunting her hot body all over social media and is loving the millions of likes she is getting.” Yeah, who wouldn’t?!

This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

To be fair, Kourt has put in the effort to look this way! “She has put in a lot of time working out and eating right, and is proud of her hot bod,” the insider continues. “She has worked hard to look good and she feels great.” Good for you, Kourt!

Kourtney Kardashian’s Easter Party 2017 — PICS

Finally, our insider reveals that vanity isn’t the motivator here — Kourtney wants to make other women feel good, too. “She hopes she’s a role model for other moms who are well into their thirties. She wants mothers everywhere to know: you can be sexy too!” Love it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt looks better than ever?

More Kourtney Kardashian News:

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Butt -- Proving She Has The Best Behind In The Fam?
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Racy Skinnydipping Video On Bday Trip -- Who Got Naked?
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Crazy Dancing To Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' In Mexico

ad