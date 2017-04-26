Kim Kardashian Brushes Off Body-Shamers In Another Sexy Bikini — See Pics

SplashNews

Another day, another bikini for Kim Kardashian! After receiving criticism for her un-photoshopped bikini pics at the start of the trip, the reality star proved she’s still confident in her bod by flaunting another two-piece later on. Check out the new pics!

Now this is the Kim Kardashian, 36, we know! Fans slammed the 36-year-old for photoshopping her photos when pics of her in Mexico surfaced earlier this week, showing what her natural body looks like in a bikini. Kim clearly couldn’t care less about the haters, though, because she continued to rock bathing suits all week long, including a blue and orange Dior ensemble on April 25 — and she literally looked better than ever. CLICK HERE TO SEE NEW PICS OF KIM’S BIKINI BODY.

While Kim’s suits from earlier in the week featured thong bottoms, this one provided full coverage, although there was still a lot of skin on display. Plus, of course, the look also allowed Kim to reveal some major cleavage! She’s gotten her tan on in a big way during the trip, too, and her skin was literally glistening in the sun as she pranced around the beach.

Things have been getting wild on Kourtney’s birthday trip — from sex toys to special brownies to puking in bed and rolling around naked, just about anything and everything has gone down in the girls’ group. It’s so unlike Kim and Kourtney to be away from their kids and letting loose like this, so we love that they’re having so much fun.

Kim’s made it clear she isn’t letting any Internet comments get to her either. “As for me, you ask? I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body!” she tweeted on April 25. Damn right, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s bikini body?

