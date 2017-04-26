Kailyn Lowry Drops Another Baby Daddy Hint While Showing Off Growing Bump

Courtesy of Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is back to dropping hints about the identity of her baby’s father on April 26… maybe. The ‘Teen Mom’ star posted a photo of her growing bump on Instagram, but the caption may contain another clue as to who her baby daddy is!

Here we go again! Kailyn Lowry, 25, has made it clear that she doesn’t plan to reveal who the father of her unborn baby is anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun dropping hints for fans! On April 26 she posted an adorable selfie of her growing tummy, which is looking pretty big already. In the pic, she’s cradling her baby bump and smiling, but the caption may have a little clue about her baby daddy.

“Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me 👶🏽🤰🏼🖤” she wrote. Of course “Baby Lo” could be short for her last name — Lowry. However, fans believe that this nickname might be referring to the father, who they think is her friend Chris Lopez. And this isn’t the first time she’s said it! On April 5 she put out a Snapchat saying “babyyyyyyyyy lo.”

There are other reasons people believe it might be Chris. During a Facebook Live chat in early April, a fan suggested she name the baby “Holden” to which she replied “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby!’” After that, she immediately ended the live stream. Plus, he posted a cryptic tweet right around the time Kailyn would have found out she’s pregnant saying “To my miracle child, I’m so sorry.” Ooooh!

Another reality star Peter Gunz set off the rumor mills by commenting “Calling u,” on the same pic of Kailyn. Fans immediately began asking her if the Love & Hip Hop star was the baby daddy, or wondering if he was trying to hit on her. So weird! We’re sure when she’s ready, the truth will be revealed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris or Peter could be the father? Let us know!

