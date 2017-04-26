John Legend may just be THE cutest new father on the planet! Right after celebrating his daughter Luna’s 1st b-day, the singer opened up to Stephen Colbert about the 1st time he ever held his little girl, and seriously, he could not be more precious! You’ll love watching John get so sentimental.

John Legend, 38, and his wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, welcomed their first child, daughter Luna Stephens, just last April, and ever since, she’s clearly been the light of their lives. Looking back on the moment he first met his little girl, the singer explained to Stephen Colbert, 52, that he was overwhelmed with emotion. He even described the experience as “powerful” and “beautiful.” Aw!

“Oh, it’s beautiful, it’s very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together,” John said during his Apr. 25 appearance on The Late Show. “It’s a very, like, powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you.” John also explained that the love he feels for Luna is a different kind of love — one he had never experienced before.

“It’s a different kind of love,” the “All of Me” singer gushed. “It’s very pure, it’s unconditional.” John added with a laugh, “They haven’t earned it yet.” When Stephen asked what he meant, the star elaborated, saying, “They didn’t do anything, they just exist! You love them completely, but it’s not built on anything other than their existence.” And it’s BEYOND obvious that John and Chrissy love little Luna to pieces. I mean, just look at their social media pages!

But while Chrissy’s trying to enjoy her daughter’s early years, she does worry about the future sometimes, John revealed. “Chrissy says, ‘If [our kids] don’t want to come have dinner with us when we’re old and if they don’t want to hang out or call us, I’m gonna be so sad,'” John told Stephen. “We put so much love into this.” We totally get it, but let’s be real, Chrissy and John seem like THE coolest parents on the planet. We have a feeling their kids will def want to spend time with them when they’re older!

