Maria Sharapova Slammed As A Cheater By Genie Bouchard After Return To Tennis

Yikes! Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard, 24, got real about Maria Sharapova’s return to tennis. “I don’t think that’s right,” she said about the 30 year-old’s appearance at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. “She’s a cheater and so to me I mean I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again,” she told TRT World in an interview.

“It’s so unfair to all the other players who you know, do it the right way and are true,” she continued. Maria confessed to taking meldonium in March 2016 and was banned from playing tennis for 15 months by the International Tennis Foundation. She played her first match since the ban was lifted on Apr. 26, which got Genie riled up. “So, I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids — cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms. I don’t think that’s right.” Genie even admitted that she used to be a huge fan of Maria’s, but explained that her feelings about her have completely changed. “[She’s] definitely not someone I can say I look up to anymore because that’s definitely ruined it for me a little bit,” she said.

Genie did have a ton of lovely things to say about another tennis star she has looked up. She said she was in awe of Serena Williams‘ Australian Open performance especially because she won the tournament while pregnant! “She’s the greatest of all time. There’s no question about that so it’s just amazingly impressive what she’s accomplished,” Genie said and offered her idol, “a huge congrats.” Genie was definitely super excited about the news. “I can’t wait to see how cute the baby is and maybe see the baby on tour after,” she said.

