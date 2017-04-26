Facebook Live Murder: Man Kills Himself & Daughter, 11 Mos., Live On Social Page — So Sad

AP

Once again, a horrific murder has taken place over Facebook Live, this time featuring a Thai man hanging his infant daughter before later killing himself. The tragic incident has left social media users completely shaken, and we have to ask, how much longer is FB going to continue its live streaming services?

There are no words! A Thai man used Facebook Live to broadcast himself killing his 11-month-old daughter on Apr. 24, according to The Nation, a Thai news website. The man, who’s being identified as 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay, hanged his little girl at an abandoned hotel in Phuket not long before killing himself. His own death, however, was reportedly NOT live streamed over Facebook, but the daughter’s murder apparently remained live on Facebook for nearly 24 hours after the incident, according to Reuters.

They really need to shut down Facebook Live. It’s giving violent murder a platform. More and more people are gonna start doing this stuff. https://t.co/PXaTSphg3k — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) April 26, 2017

TIRED of people doing this.

WHY WE GOTTA SEE YOU MURDER SOMEONE?!

Facebook about to have to get rid of live soon https://t.co/aGEYgwh1yo — RIA. 🦄 (@RiaJayy) April 26, 2017

Instead of figuring out how quickly u can take down Facebook live murder vids maybe you should figure out why ppl are killing online?🤷🏾‍♀️ — DJ :) (@CallMeCushion) April 26, 2017

Everyday I hear about another suicide/murder done on Facebook live.. is this what social media is now — Kay (@Kay_knowsBest_) April 26, 2017

After hearing of the latest Facebook live murder I officially give up on the human race. Im throughly disgusted and welcome the next plague. — 🌺pan (@_beeskneeslees_) April 26, 2017

Honestly, Facebook just needs to get rid of their live feature after having 2 incidents of murder-suicides being streamed live — Jason Kim (@nosaJKim) April 26, 2017

The clip reportedly showed the father tying a noose around his daughter’s neck and then dropping her from a rooftop. The child could be heard crying briefly before he retrieved her tiny body. Thai police officer Jullaus Suvannin told the Guardian that the man was “having paranoia about his wife [Chiranut Trairat] leaving him and not loving him.”

But while this incident alone is incredibly disturbing, it’s only the latest in a string of horrific acts of violence that have been recently live streamed on Facebook. For example, earlier this month, Facebook user Steve Stevens killed a stranger in Cleveland and uploaded video of the murder to the social network. “This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement released to HollywoodLife.com about the infant’s death. “There is absolutely no place for acts of this kind on Facebook and the footage has now been removed.”

Mark Zuckerberg, 32, himself has even acknowledged the need for more and better ways to intervene while violent acts are occurring online. “There have been terribly tragic events — like suicides, some live streamed — that perhaps could have been prevented if someone had realized what was happening and reported them sooner,” the Facebook CEO said back in February.

In light of the Cleveland killing last week, Mark again emphasized Facebook’s need for action. “We have more to do here, and we’re reminded of this week by the tragedy in Cleveland,” he said at a developer conference. “We will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Facebook should do something to try and stop crimes being committed over its live streaming feature? Please leave your condolences for the baby’s family below.

