‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie’s Feelings For Lucious Cause A Huge Fight With Angelo

The April 26 episode of ‘Empire’ changes everything. Cookie just can’t shake Lucious, and her feelings have a detrimental effect on her relationship with Angelo. Plus, Eva Longoria’s Charlotte Frost makes her way onto the scene.

Giuliana and Lucious have a past, and things didn’t end well between them. They were together while Cookie was in jail, and he even wrote a song for Giuliana. It’s a good song, even Cookie likes it. But she doesn’t know who it’s about. Cookie comes to Lucious to talk to him about Angelo proposing. She thinks it’s going to happen very soon. “Whatever you and him got, it ain’t nothing compared to what we had,” Lucious says to Cookie.

All Cookie wants to know is if Lucious is going to try and ruin her relationship with Angelo. He promises not to. They have bigger issues to attend to. He wants to nip this Vegas deal in the bud because Giuliana is a “very dangerous” woman.

The head of the Vegas gaming commission is coming to New York as a favor to Giuliana. Andre knows he has to get Tori and Nessa on board to make sure this deal is solid. Andre wants Tori to write a song for Nessa to perform in Vegas. She says she’s under lock and key for Inferno, but Giuliana offers up something with Lucious for Tori. Andre cuts in and says that’s not happening. Giuliana doesn’t like to be interrupted.

“I would really appreciate it if you don’t interrupt me when I’m speaking because I actually know what I’m doing,” Giuliana snaps at Andre. BACK OFF, BOY! It doesn’t take a really smart person to know that there’s something going on between Giuliana and Lucious. Giuliana keeps her mouth shut about it. Whatever’s between them, Andre and Shine don’t want any of it encroaching on their deal.

Back in the day, Lucious spotted Giuliana from across a casino. He knew from the moment they met that they were going to be much more than just friends. My, how things have changed. Lucious vows to not have anything to do with Giuliana. He’s done working with her, especially after Shine lets it slip that Rafael is dead. But he is determined to find out what happened to Rafael.

A Hard Act To Follow

Meanwhile, Becky’s got a huge hit on her hands with Tori, and Lucious is all for it. This song is supposed to be for Andre and Nessa for the Vegas deal, but Lucious doesn’t care. He sees dollar signs with Tori.

Angelo goes to see Jamal to talk about Cookie. He’s not sure he should propose because of Lucious. Jamal swears that Cucious is over and tells Angelo to stop being so careful around Cookie.

The boys have dinner with Cookie. Hakeem isn’t really about Angelo and Cookie getting married. Jamal reminds Hakeem that this is not about him, it’s about Cookie and her happiness. Andre says he’ll fully support Cookie if and only if she supports his Vegas deal. WTF?! He wants to launch a visual album on Empire Xstream in Vegas.

Anika goes to Tarik’s place with a wire on. She finds out Tarik’s been suspended, and he just digs himself a bigger hole from there. Cookie is shocked that Anika stepped up for the family, but she respects her for it. Angelo calls and wants to see her NOW! Cookie could just get up and walk away, but she doesn’t. She’s moving on, and she’s worried about how Lucious will. She asks about Anika. Lucious knows they’re “freaky together,” but they’re never going to be anything serious.

“There’s only been two women who could deal with you, Lucious,” Cookie says. “And that’s been me and Anika. And I’m about to be off the market.” Lucious replies, “You’re kind of a hard act to follow.”

Lucious & Giuliana’s Complicated Past

Shine calls and tells Lucious that he knows what happened to Rafael. He’s also working with someone else. Lucious eases Cookie’s worries and says he’s got it all covered. She heads on over to Angelo’s apartment, where he’s got a candlelit dinner waiting for her. But he doesn’t propose. He just wants her to go on TV with him!

Lucious walks into his office to meet Shine, and Giuliana’s there pointing a gun at his head. Oh, cool. Giuliana is a savage. So here’s the story with them. They fell in love, and he was ready to buy a club and start a life with her. Everything was fine, until he found out she played him to get his $10 million. She claims she was Rafael’s victim. The only way she can pay him back is if he signs off on this Vegas deal. To help seal the deal, she says, “I killed my husband for you.”

Hakeem premieres Tori’s new song on Empire Xstream and Tiana joins in. Tinashe makes a surprise appearance. She’s working with Jamal on some music. Jamal is understandably worried about Tori getting in too deep with Empire, considering her fragile state. Tori tells him to back off.

Cucious Lives

Tarik goes to meet Agent Sweetwater, and Lucious is there waiting for him. He reveals to Tarik that Anika was wearing a wire, and the FBI is on their way. Lucious gives him the chance to run if he wants. And guess what? Tarik runs.

Angelo and Cookie go on The Grant Kelly Show. Angelo ends up proposing live on the air! Cookie is caught off guard. Everything’s moves too fast, and before she knows it, Cookie has a diamond ring on her finger. But she never said yes, and his mom catches that.

They go back to their dressing room, and Angelo knows something’s wrong. It just goes downhill from there. Angelo thought a huge proposal was what Cookie wanted after what Jamal told him. “I like a man who can think for himself,” she says. She’s confused big time. She admits she’s trying to right her past and find herself a good man like her daddy wanted.

By the way, Angelo’s mic is still on, so EVERYONE can hear this. Cookie confesses that she still has feelings for Lucious! OMG!!!! That’s when Angelo goes OFF. He’s risked everything for Cookie, and now she’s backing out.

“My momma was right, your whole family is poison,” Angelo spits at Cookie. “All of y’all are garbage, every last one of y’all.” Oh, Angelo. You are dirty. Later, his mom vows to take down the Lyons. Gulp.

Andre and Giuliana walk into Leviticus, and it’s all done up Vegas style. Lucious is chatting with Charlotte Frost, the gaming commissioner in Vegas. Lucious lets Andre know what Nessa is out and Tori is in. Tori performs the song Lucious wrote for Giuliana and kills it. Needless to say, Nessa and Shine are pissed. Andre promises they’ll take Lucious down.

Cookie makes her way to the party, likely to try and find Lucious to tell him about her breakup with Angelo. She’s too late. She sees Lucious and Giuliana kiss from across the room. Don’t give up, Cookie! Cucious is real!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cookie and Lucious are meant to be? Let us know!