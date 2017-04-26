Emily Maynard Admits She Has Baby Fever After Giving Birth Twice In 14 Mos.: ‘I Want More’

Courtesy of Instagram

Emily Maynard Johnson may have two sons under age 2 — and one 11-year-old girl for that matter — but that doesn’t mean she’s finished adding to her brood! In fact, the former Bachelorette admitted she’s ‘exhausted,’ but that after 2 kids, more ‘doesn’t make a difference!’ Find out how many she wants here.

While Emily Maynard Johnson, 31, didn’t find love on her season of The Bachelorette back in 2012, she DID end up finding love with Tyler Johnson, 31, a consultant whom she married in 2014. And while the two of them now have TWO baby sons together, Emily can’t wait to add more kids to their family!

mommy's boy for now {Gibson:6months} carrier: @tulababycarriers A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

“Once you go past two kids, it almost doesn’t make a difference,” Emily told People magazine for their May 8 cover story on motherhood after The Bachelorette. “I want two more!” Two more means the blonde beauty wants a total of five, as she’s already the proud mother of daughter Ricki, 11, from a previous relationship, in addition to sons Jennings, 22 months, and Gibson, 8 months.

Baby Gibson was born just last September, and for Emily, having two kids just 14 months apart wasn’t easy — or planned! “I’ve been pregnant for two years straight,” Emily told the mag with a “weary laugh.” “My body is just hormones that are out of control!” Admittedly, life as a mom-of-three is a lot to handle. “I’ve reached a new form of exhaustion,” Emily said. But still, the former reality star wouldn’t have it any other way.

As it turns out, the other recent Bachelorette moms feel the exact same way! “This morning our group text was all about, ‘Who’s got extra diapers?’ Two years ago we would have been like, ‘Who’s got the booze?'” Ali Fedotowsky, 32, who’s a mom to 9-month-old Molly, told the publication. “We’ve moved to this different part of our lives after all those ups and downs and heartbreaks and engagements and the roller coaster of it all,” Jillian Harris, 37, echoed. “And it’s the best.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Emily wants five kids? Do you think she’ll get pregnant again within the next year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.