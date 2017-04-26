Courtesy of Instagram

Hot damn! Drake showed off his sexy, chiseled body while vacationing in the Dominican Republic on April 26, when he posted a shirtless picture of himself posing near his oceanfront villa at Casa De Campo. Is he trying to show J.Lo what she’s missing? See the photo here!

Drake, 30, may be trying to send his ex, Jennifer Lopez, 47, a message, as he just posted a shirtless picture of himself vacationing in the very same spot where she and her new man, Alex Rodriguez, 41, just enjoyed a romantic getaway together. Sure, everyone loves to go to the Dominican Republic, but the timing of his vacation seems suspicious.

During the early morning hours of April 26, Drake posted the picture seen above and captioned it with: “🌺🌴Peace Seeking.” And just a few days ago, Jennifer and Alex were also in the Dominican Republic. Thank heavens they didn’t have an awkward run-in with Drake, but maybe that’s what the rapper would have wanted? After all, it seems suspicious that he’d vacation in the same spot and then post a picture of his fabulous body! If we didn’t know it was Wednesday, we’d probably assume it was #ThirstyThursday.

Drake, who goes by Champagne Papi on Instagram, is currently staying at a $7.85 million oceanfront villa at Casa De Campo — the very same luxury complex J.Lo and A-Rod stayed at, according to TMZ. (Awkward!) It’s said to be a 5 bedroom, 7 bath villa with a huge infinity pool. The resort also has a gym, where Drake reportedly spent three hours working out on Tuesday evening, April 25.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Drake’s hot body? Doesn’t he look great shirtless? Tell us how you feel below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.