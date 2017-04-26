Drake & Draymond Green Mock Each Other In Hilarious Instagram War — See Epic Shade

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s on! Drake and Draymond Green are fighting on Instagram, but don’t worry that they’re going to tear each other apart; this war is hilarious! You have to see Drake and Draymond’s insane social media roasts!

We know a meme war when we see one! Drake, 30, and Draymond Green, 27, are going at it on Instagram through a good old fashioned meme-off in the name of roasting each other to death. The friends, who have a healthy history of ragging on each other, started another hilarious “feud” on April 26. Well, at least Drake did.

The singer fired the first shot, posting a pic of Draymond lounging in bed. It was captioned “When she asks how much fun you’re having without her…” So funny! Draymond fired back a few hours later with a message of his own. The NBA star posted a blurry pic of Drake, zoomed in drastically from what looks like a red carpet. Drake has a huge smile, and looks positively delighted at whatever was going on in that moment.

When she asks how much fun you're having without her… A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

When you get that text saying you no longer have to be an extra on Degrassi! @champagnepapi #WAR A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

“When you get that text saying you no longer have to be an extra on Degrassi! @champagnepapi #WAR”, Draymond captioned it. The shade of it all! Yeah, this isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Draymond declared war, and now Drake has to follow up. That’s the rule! Draymond’s burn was especially brutal because Drake (aka Aubrey Graham back then) was totally a main character on Degrassi. Rude.

This is far from the first time that Draymond and Drake sparred on social media. Just earlier in April, Draymond posted a super funny Snapchat video in which he just destroys Drake. The Golden State Warriors player hated what Drake was wearing while they hung out with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry after a game. Drake’s outfit? A white satin bomber jacket, blue track pants, white socks and a pair of Air Max 95s. That’s not that bad.

