Donald Trump Sweetly Wishes First Lady Melania A Happy 47th Birthday — His Tribute

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s First Lady Melania Trump’s birthday, so her husband, President Donald J. Trump, honored her in his favorite way: with a Twitter message!

Donald Trump, 70, took a moment out of his busy Presidential schedule to remember his wife, First Lady Melania, on her 47th birthday. The 45th President of the United States used social media as a platform to honor his wife with a beautiful picture of the pair together and a heartfelt birthday message.

“Happy birthday to our First Lady, Melania,” the text written over the picture of Donald and Melania holding hands during a public appearance reads. The digital card was posted on Donald’s Twitter and Instagram, along with tags for Melania’s accounts. At the time this article was published, the Instagram already had over 100k likes.

As for Melania? She’s stayed relatively silent about her own birthday on social media and instead stuck to her First Lady duties. “Looking forward to today’s Senate spouses luncheon at the National Gallery of Art,” Melania humbly wrote on Twitter on the morning of April 26. “A wonderful group doing great things for our country!”

Although Melania has remained in New York City with her and Donald’s son, Barron, since becoming First Lady, she spent her birthday in Washington D.C. for the luncheon mentioned above. Melania was scheduled to be joined by the Vice President’s wife, Karen Pence, too. However, that won’t stop Melania and Donald from celebrating her birthday privately, too. According to CNN, the couple have a “celebration” planned inside the White House for Wednesday evening, the East Wing team confirmed.

Hey, HollywoodLifers — Leave your birthday wishes for First Lady Melania Trump in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.