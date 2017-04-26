REX/Shutterstock

Three DMX shows have been cancelled this week, and friends are reportedly very concerned about his state. Some of the rapper’s inner circle even fear a relapse, according to a new report.

Something is going on with DMX. The 46-year-old cancelled his April 25 show in Santa Ana, California due to a “medical emergency,” and has reportedly also postponed subsequent shows in Los Angeles (April 26) and San Diego (April 27). No further update on his condition was confirmed, but those close to the rapper are reportedly very worried, according to TMZ

The site reports that DMX, who has dealt with substance abuse problems in the past, has friends concerned about a possible relapse. He was allegedly “drinking heavily” during an April 22 show in New York City, where he united with stars like Eve, Swizz Beatz, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and plenty more for an epic show. While onstage, DMX went on a series of rants, which were described by audience members as “incoherent.”

Just over a year ago, in Feb. 2016 DMX faced more medical trouble — he collapsed outside his hotel in Yonkers, New York after reportedly suffering from chest pains and shortness of breath. Although it was alleged that DMX ingested an unknown substance before the incident, he’s insisted it was just a bad asthma attack. Luckily, he was okay, but the situation certainly was terrifying.

The rapper has yet to comment on what’s going on. In fact, he hasn’t updated his Twitter since before the reunion show in the Big Apple last weekend. We hope he is okay.

