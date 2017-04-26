DJ Pebbles, a pop DJ and singer hailing from Brisbane, Australia, should definitely be on your radar. Her video for the EDM banger ‘Heart Away From You’ debuted today, April 26, and HollywoodLife.com has the exclusive premiere. WATCH it right here!

Dj Pebbles is just nineteen, and she’s already securing her spot as dance floor mainstay. We’re thrilled to be premiering her sultry new music video for “Heart Away From You,” and you can watch it above! Then check out our exclusive interview with her below.

What were your inspirations for this video?

I love acting, so I wanted my new music video to tell more of a story. I drew inspiration from the films Taken and The Bodyguard, Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean” video. It was meant to symbolize the journey of putting my heart back together after it had been kidnapped (broken).

What’s the meaning behind the song?

It’s about the recovery from heartbreak, and how it’s okay to open up again and let yourself feel something. Not all love has to be painfully deep. It can also be lighthearted and fun!

Is this what you’ve always wanted to do? How old were you when you got started?

I have always loved performing and creating. I was one of those kids that would make my family watch me for hours. I remember when I was 11 years old, I would write songs and practice them with my grandma. Then, at 12, I made some pretty big sacrifices and decided to work very hard to make my dream come true.

What was it like relocating from Australia to the US?

It was super scary and overwhelming at first. I had no idea what to expect. I had never even been to NYC before I moved here! But NYC is the most creative place on the planet and I love how many opportunities I have here.

Do you miss anything about Brisbane and AUS?

I do miss being in Australia a lot. Being away from my friends, family, and the beach is hard.

Would you ever want to collaborate with someone?

I think it would be amazing to work with Drake.

If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

Honestly, I have no idea! I feel like I’m living my dream, and I never thought I would get to call my hobby a job. My parents wanted me to be a doctor, so just in case they’re reading this I’m going to go with that.

What’s your favorite New York memory?

That’s a tough one! Probably New York Fashion Week, or The Meadows Music Festival.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

I would say listen to “To Not Love You” first, so you can hear the love story before the heartbreak that is “Heart Away From You.”

What are your favorite fashion trends right now?

I’m obsessed with Fendi‘s new line, and LF’s crop top with fishnets style. I also love Givenchy’s shoe collection — it’s causal-made-fancy.

Neon Carnival Swag. @lf5thave A post shared by Cartier ❤️ (@djpebbles_) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

How did you hone your style?

It took a really long time for me to learn my personal style. I think it’s a way to express who you are and feel comfortable with yourself. Individuality is something that should be celebrated, not made fun of, but I guess when you’re young that’s not always the case.

What’s next for you?

Definitely more music. I just started performing around NYC, so a tour is also definitely in the near future.

