‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Beat Up In Nasty Street Fight? She Reveals Truth About Viral Video

Danielle Bregoli insists that she isn’t the one getting her butt kicked in a new viral video that shows a seriously intense street fight happening between two girls. You will not believe the proof the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl gives to back up her claim!

Danielle Bregoli, 14, is never one to take an insult lying down. The “Cash Me Outside” Girl is completely denying that she is the girl who is getting totally beat down in a viral video of one of the craziest street fight’s we’ve ever seen. In the clip you can see one girl — who looks very much like the internet star — getting crushed by another who seems to have a really big bone to pick with her. Ouch, that’s DEFINITELY gotta hurt!

So what’s the truth here, huh? What proof does she have that it isn’t her being attacked in the nasty street fight? Danielle revealed to TMZ that all you need to do is inspect the victim’s butt in the video to realize it’s not her! Danielle was at LAX in Los Angeles when she told the outlet that she is certainly not the one being beat to a pulp because the butt of that girl is just not the right size. That is definitely the most hilarious explanation we could have ever imagined.

Though we wouldn’t have been surprised if Danielle did get in a street fight. After all, the very first time we were introduced to her she was pretty aggressive, and she’s only gotten more intense from there. Recently the preteen shared a video of her screaming into the phone at a fan for flirting with her “girlfriend” Gabby.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Danielle is actually the girl in the video? Do you think her “butt” explanation checks out? Give us all your thoughts below!

