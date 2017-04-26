Chris Soules Breaks Silence On Fatal Accident: I’m ‘Overwhelmed With This Tragedy’

SplashNews

For the first time since his involvement in a fatal car accident that killed fellow farmer Kenneth Mosher on April 24, ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules has finally spoken out and revealed he’s extremely ‘overwhelmed’ and leaning on his family. To read his full statement, click below!

“My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we’ll get through it,” Chris Soules, 35, told In Touch. “Thank you for reaching out.”

As it’s previously been reported, Bachelor star Chris Soules was driving a 2008 Chevrolet truck when he crashed into a John Deere tractor driven by fellow Iowan farmer Kenneth Mosher. Chris allegedly checked the 66-year-old man’s pulse and called 911 after the disastrous impact, but he later fled the scene by foot and was arrested at his home just five hours later.

Chris was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death (a class D felony), but he was released after posting $10,000 bond. Police also reportedly found alcohol in his truck after the crash.

Chris, who was set to appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, is scheduled to appear in court on May 2. He was also ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and hand over his passport.

Before Chris broke his silence, his rep released the following statement, “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

