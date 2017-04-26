SplashNews

Chris Soules reportedly refused to come out of his home on April 25 when deputies finally found him, hours after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. Whoa! To makes matters worse, alcohol was allegedly found in his pickup truck. What does this mean for Chris?

Because Chris Soules, 35, would not leave his home, deputies were forced to get a search warrant, which took several hours to obtain. When they got the warrant, deputies searched Chris’ pickup truck and allegedly, shockingly found beer cans inside, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ.

Whether the cans were empty or still full remains unknown. The cops arrested Chris on charges of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash, and took him to the hospital for blood and urine tests to determine if he was driving under the influence (called “operating while intoxicated” in Iowa). He was cleared after no substances were found in his system, and not charged with a DUI/OWI.

However, the deputies did not test Chris until hours after the crash occurred, so TMZ’s sources said that there could be an independent investigation that tries to prove he was drinking before the crash, like at a bar!

A harrowing 911 call released to the public reveals that Chris called the police himself when the tragic car crash occurred. The 911 call is heartbreaking. Chris is breathless and distressed, on the verge of tears as he speaks to the police dispatcher for nearly five minutes. Other people came to the crash site and attempted to help the victim, Kenneth Mosher, 66, by performing CPR, according to Chris. Chris. who provided his full name on the call, said that he saw blood coming out of Kenneth’s mouth.

Strangely, in a second call between police on the scene and a dispatcher, deputies said that the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash had fled in another car. It’s unclear what happened between Chris allegedly taking off and police finding him hiding at home. Kenneth, who was Chris’ neighbor in rural Iowa, sadly died later that night in the hospital.

