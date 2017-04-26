Chris Soules: Will Prior Convictions Haunt Him During Latest Brush With The Law?

REX/Shutterstock

In the aftermath of Chris Soules’ involvement in a fatal car crash, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY from an Iowa attorney if ‘The Bachelor’ star’s past arrests will have an affect on what happens to him if his current case goes to trial.

Chris Soules, 35, will have a preliminary hearing on May 2 to determine if the case of his April 24 fatal car crash will go to trial. As we previously reported, Chris was driving a car that allegedly slammed into the back of a tractor, killing the man, Kenneth Mosher, 66, who was operating the other vehicle. The Bachelor star was arrested for fleeing the scene and released after posting $10,000 bond.

In the wake of this latest arrest, Chris’ past trouble with the law has come to light, and those prior convictions could come back to haunt him. “In the event that Chris is prosecuted of some crime, the prosecutor’s office would certainly discuss all of those past convictions to some degree,” Iowa Criminal Defense Attorney, John D. Jacobsen, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Formal criminal charges, as opposed to traffic tickets, garner much more consideration and thought from the sentencing courts. At the same time, the time frame of those past crimes and interim history of law-abiding, work history and the alike would also be considered.”

Chris’ most recent arrest before this one was back in 2006 — he was convicted for DUI. Before that, in 2001, he was charged for being a minor in possession of alcohol twice. In 2002, Chris was also arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after running a stop sign, but got out of it by proving that the brakes on his car were defective.

“If this proceeds to trial, anything that happens in the investigation could be discussed,” John adds. “Whether it has any baring on the ultimate outcome, though, is hard to say so early on in this case.” Since we don’t even know if this case will go to trial yet, we’re a long way from finding out if Chris’ past will affect his future…but things certainly are not going well for the 35-year-old right now, either way.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris will do time for this crash?

