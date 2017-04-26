SplashNews

A 911 call from the scene of Chris Soules’ fatal car crash has been released, and it reveals that Chris called the cops himself before fleeing the scene. ‘The Bachelor’ star sounds visibly shaken and nearly in tears in the audio. Listen here.

Chris Soules, 35, admitted to hitting the back of a tractor with his car on April 24 in a 911 call from the scene. On the call, the 35-year-old sounded winded and distraught as he explained the situation — his truck and the tractor were both in a ditch, and the man driving the tractor, who was later identified as Kenneth Mosher, 66, was unconscious. YOU CAN LISTEN TO CHRIS’ 911 CALL HERE.

Chris stayed on the phone for more than five minutes, and the dispatcher calmly asked him questions. Nearly in tears at some points, Chris frantically asked others who arrived at the scene if they were able to help with CPR, and at one point, it’s evident that someone, although it’s unclear who, had started performing the life-saving technique. Chris seemed to honestly answer all the dispatcher’s questions, even providing his full name. Toward the end of the call, he revealed he saw blood coming out of the victim’s mouth.

Before the audio cuts off, Chris asked the dispatcher if he can call her back, and then hangs up. A second audio clip between the 911 dispatcher and cops at the scene reveal that someone, later determined to be Chris, took off from the scene in a red pickup truck (YOU CAN LISTEN TO THAT HERE).

It’s unclear what exactly happened after that, but cops didn’t actually find Chris until hours later at his home, where they arrested him for fleeing the scene of an accident. Sadly, Kenneth was pronounced dead at the hospital.

